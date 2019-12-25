Home

Jean Smith Notice
SMITH Jean On 18th December peacefully
in Hillcroft Nursing Home,
Slyne aged 86 years.
(Formerly of Windham Place)
The beloved wife of the late William, much loved mother of Lynda, Colin, Christine and Neville, mother in law of Neill, Pam, Brian and Sharon and much loved grandma and great-grandma.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries and donations, if desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Dec. 25, 2019
