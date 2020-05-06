|
|
|
TAYLOR JIMMY On 28th April in hospital, aged 81 years. The beloved husband of the late Irene, very dear father of James and Mary, father in law of Sharon, much loved grandad of Mark, Christopher, Scott, James, Amy, Thomas and Sam and great grandad of Freddie, Katie, Evie, Miley, Livvie and Lily. There will
be a private family service at
the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday,
13th May. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Bay Hospitals Charity (Lancaster Suite) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on May 6, 2020