HADWEN (née Bleakley)
Joan On 27th June peacefully in Laurel Bank Care Home, following a long illness, aged 87 years.
The much loved wife of the late Frank, sister in law, aunt and
great aunt.
Her funeral service took place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 7th July.
Joan's family would like to thank the staff at Laurel Bank Care Home for their excellent care
and compassion.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 8, 2020