Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Hadwen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Hadwen

Notice Condolences

Joan Hadwen Notice
HADWEN (née Bleakley)
Joan On 27th June peacefully in Laurel Bank Care Home, following a long illness, aged 87 years.
The much loved wife of the late Frank, sister in law, aunt and
great aunt.
Her funeral service took place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 7th July.
Joan's family would like to thank the staff at Laurel Bank Care Home for their excellent care
and compassion.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -