|
|
|
BOSWELL John Barnes
(Jack) On 2nd November,
peacefully in Cornmill Nursing Home, aged 97 years.
The beloved husband
of the late Muriel, a loving father to Jackie, John and Kathleen and a much loved grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. Formerly a caretaker at Balmoral/Heysham High School and a local painter and decorator. His funeral service took place in the Church of the Ascension on Tuesday 10th November followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery. Donations, if desired, maybe sent for the British Heart Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020