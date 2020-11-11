Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for John Boswell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Boswell

Notice Condolences

John Boswell Notice
BOSWELL John Barnes
(Jack) On 2nd November,
peacefully in Cornmill Nursing Home, aged 97 years.
The beloved husband
of the late Muriel, a loving father to Jackie, John and Kathleen and a much loved grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. Formerly a caretaker at Balmoral/Heysham High School and a local painter and decorator. His funeral service took place in the Church of the Ascension on Tuesday 10th November followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery. Donations, if desired, maybe sent for the British Heart Foundation c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -