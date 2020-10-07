|
|
|
COLE JOHN (Formerly of
J Cole DIY Store Torrisholme)
Passed away peacefully at home
on 30th September 2020,
aged 90 years.
Loving Husband of the late Edie,
much loved Dad of
David, Stephen, Cathy and Alan.
Dear Father in-law to Lesley,
Elaine and the late Keith,
Very special Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Donations if desired to
St. John's Hospice
C/O and all enquiries to
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 7, 2020