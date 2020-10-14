|
Cole John David, Stephen, Cathy and Alan would like to sincerely thank everyone for the cards, flowers and kind messages of condolence on the sad loss of their dad.
Very many thanks to all at the RLI, Dr Sword, the District Nurses, Cherish and Autumn Years for their dedicated care and support.
Thank you to Fr Damian for his
kind ministration and all at
Bare and Torrisholme Funeral Services for their professionalism and compassion at such a
difficult time.
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 14, 2020