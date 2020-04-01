|
|
|
DYER Dr. John On 25th March, at his home, aged 89 years. The beloved husband of the late Betty, very dear father of Peter and the late Judith and a loving grandad and great grandad. His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
2nd April. Close family only please as we will have a memorial service on a date to be arranged. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 1, 2020