Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
John Dyer Notice
DYER Dr. John On 25th March, at his home, aged 89 years. The beloved husband of the late Betty, very dear father of Peter and the late Judith and a loving grandad and great grandad. His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
2nd April. Close family only please as we will have a memorial service on a date to be arranged. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 1, 2020
