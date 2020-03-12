|
|
|
Gilchrist John Died on Tuesday, 25th February
aged 79 years.
Physicist, cyclist,
mountaineer, gastronomist,
free spirit and much loved
member of the family.
He will be greatly missed.
His funeral service will take
place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday, 27th March 2020 at 11.30am.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for Kendal Mountain Rescue or Morecambe Bay Partnership for local beach cleans and the
Bay Cycle Way c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 12, 2020