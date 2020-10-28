|
|
|
GILL John Leslie On 18th October peacefully in
hospital aged 86 years.
The beloved husband of Margaret,
very dear father of Stephen
and Maria, father in law of
Jill and Paul and a very dear
grandad of Ian.
There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 30th October 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, maybe sent for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 28, 2020