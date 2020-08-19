Home

John Potts Notice
POTTS John On 13th August, peacefully in
Hillcroft Nursing Home,
Carnforth, aged 92 years.
The beloved husband of Barbara
and dearly loved by Elaine,
Denise and members of his
extended family. A private family service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for 'Defying Dementia'.
Although John was not
affected by Dementia, he had
a special interest in the condition and for that reason the family would like to support the valuable research carried out by Lancaster University. These may be sent c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 1QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 19, 2020
