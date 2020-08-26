|
REEVES Reverend John Graham On 15th August peacefully at
home, aged 76 years.
The beloved Husband of Janet, very dear Dad of Frank, John and Maggie and much loved Grandpa of Alexander and Athena.
There will be a service in St. Paul's Church, Lancaster followed by committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
Any donations will be split between St Paul's Church and the Hospice. At a later date (TBC) a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at
St John the Divine, Sandylands.
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 26, 2020