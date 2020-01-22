|
SHELLCROSS JOHN On 13th January peacefully in The Royal Liverpool University Hospital, aged 47 years. The beloved husband of Angela, much loved daddy of Imogen and loving son of Alan and the late Carole. His funeral service will take place in Lancaster Priory on Monday 3rd February at 12.00pm, followed by a private family committal. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Bloodwise or CancerCare c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 22, 2020