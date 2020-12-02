Home

TATTERSALL KEITH On 25th November peacefully in hospital, aged 84 years. The beloved husband of Vivien, very dear father of David, Paul and Matthew, father in law of Karen, Liz and Norah and a much-loved grandad of Hannah, Abi, Sarah, Hannah and Luke. There will be a private family service in Wesley Methodist Church on Wednesday, 9th December at 2.00p.m. followed by committal at Beetham Hall Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for The Railway Mission c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel:851595
Published in The Visitor on Dec. 2, 2020
