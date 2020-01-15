|
RELPH Ken On 11th January peacefully in
Hillcroft Nursing Home, Caton, aged 80 years. The beloved husband of Phyllis, very dear father of Ken and Jill, father in law of Helen and a much loved grandad of Jake and Emily. His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Monday, 27th January 2020 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for Dementia UK c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 15, 2020