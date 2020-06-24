|
mains Lawrence Edward (Eddie) Born Maysville, Kentucky, USA, passed away at home on
Monday 15th June 2020
aged 76 years.
Loving husband of Stephanie,
dear Dad to Lisa and Guy and adored Pops, Grampa
and Great Grandpa.
He will be greatly missed by us all.
A service to celebrate his life
will take place at Beetham Crematorium on Monday
29th June 2020 at 2 p.m.
Family Flowers only.
Donations in his memory to
St Johns Hospice c/o
Edward Duckett & Son, Greenside, Holme, Carnforth, Lancs. LA6 1PS.
Published in The Visitor on June 24, 2020