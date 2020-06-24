Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Mains
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Mains

Notice Condolences

Lawrence Mains Notice
mains Lawrence Edward (Eddie) Born Maysville, Kentucky, USA, passed away at home on
Monday 15th June 2020
aged 76 years.
Loving husband of Stephanie,
dear Dad to Lisa and Guy and adored Pops, Grampa
and Great Grandpa.
He will be greatly missed by us all.
A service to celebrate his life
will take place at Beetham Crematorium on Monday
29th June 2020 at 2 p.m.
Family Flowers only.
Donations in his memory to
St Johns Hospice c/o
Edward Duckett & Son, Greenside, Holme, Carnforth, Lancs. LA6 1PS.
Published in The Visitor on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -