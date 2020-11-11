Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Linda Dulson Notice
DULSON LINDA On 1st November, peacefully
at home, aged 69 years.
The beloved wife of Phil, very dear mum of Darren, Kerry, Donna and Joanne and a much-loved mother in law, nana and friend to many. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday,
13th November at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020
