DULSON LINDA On 1st November, peacefully
at home, aged 69 years.
The beloved wife of Phil, very dear mum of Darren, Kerry, Donna and Joanne and a much-loved mother in law, nana and friend to many. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday,
13th November at 2.30pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020