|
|
|
O'SHAUGHNESSY Louise Florence
(Mrs. O') On 26th December peacefully in
Fairways Residential Home
aged 81 years.
Wife of the late Alan, very dear mother of Lesley and Andrew, mother in law of Julie,
much loved nan of Caroline and Ryan and a dear sister of
Barbara, Brian and Billy.
Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Thursday,
9th January at 10.30a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
may be sent for North West Ambulance Service
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 2, 2020