Malcolm Carr Notice
CARR Malcolm Hugh On 8th November peacefully at his daughters house in Barrow, aged 87 years. The beloved husband of the late Karen, very dear father and step father of Stephen, Nick, Paula, Victoria, Hayley and Belinda, a much loved father
in law, grandad, great grandad, much loved brother of Elaine, brother in law of David and his cherished dog Marty. There will be a private family funeral service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday,
17th November 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Macmillan Nurses c/o
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020
