RASTELLI-LEWIS Margaret Mary Of your charity pray for the
repose of the soul of
Margaret Mary, who died
fortified with the Rites of
Holy Catholic Church, in The
Thorns Retirement Home on
14th July 2020, aged 88 years.
The beloved wife of the late Bruno, very dear mother of John, Paul, Anna and David, mother in law of Hillary, Sheila, Stephen and Andrea and a dearly loved grandma and great grandma. R.I.P.
A family Requiem Mass will be
said in St. Mary's Church on Wednesday, 22nd July at 12.00pm, followed by interment in Torrisholme Cemetery. Reception into Church will take place on Tuesday evening at 6.00pm.
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595.
Published in The Visitor on July 22, 2020