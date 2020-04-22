|
|
|
WHITCOMBE Margaret (Former teacher at
St. Mary's Primary School,
and member of St Mary's Church)
On 11th April in Eric Morecambe House, aged 92 years. The beloved wife of the late Ralph, very dear mother of Julie and David,
mother in law of Anne, much loved grandma of Christopher, Nathan, Timothy and Hannah and a very dear great grandma. There will be a private family service at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 29th April. Family flowers only, but donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 22, 2020