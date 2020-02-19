|
|
|
GRAHAM Peacefully in Chirnside House on 9th February 2020, Marguerite Roberta, "Greeta" aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Herbert (Bert). Much loved mother of Roger, mother-in-law of Mary, gran of Mark and Harriet and great gran of George.
Her funeral service will take place
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium on Tuesday
25th February at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, may
be sent for Cystic Fibrosis Trust
or Cancer Research, c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 01524 851595
Published in The Visitor on Feb. 19, 2020