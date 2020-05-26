Home

FISHER
Marie
On 22nd May peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne, aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of the late Ray, much loved mother of Mark and Rich, mother in law of Debby and Trevor, loving nana of Chris and Amy and great nana of Molly and Phoebe.
There will be a private family service at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday, 2nd June. A special thank you to the wonderful staff at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Slyne for their care and compassion over the last few years.
Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on May 26, 2020
