Griffin Marigold Passed away peacefully on 12th March at her home surrounded by her family, aged 82 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jimmy, loving mum to Mark, Jayne and Catherine, mother in law to Thomas, Joanne and Fiona, nanna Cat of Georgina, Thomas, Christopher, Robert and Aaron and great nana of Amelia. Her funeral service will take place in
St. Peter's Church on Monday, 23rd March 2020 at 11.00am followed by interment in Hale Carr Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in memory,
if desired, may be sent for
Cancer Research UK
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 01524851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 18, 2020
