Service
Private
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Marlene Pilcher
PILCHER MARLENE On 7th May peacefully in Hillcroft Nursing Home, Heysham, aged 84 years. The beloved wife of John, very dear mother of Karon, mother in law of Colin, much loved nana of Emma, Laura and Natalie, loving great nana of Ben, Joshua and Polly and a dear sister of Geoff and the late Gordon and Robert. There will be a private family service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 15th May. Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on May 13, 2020
