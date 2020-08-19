Home

WEBSTER Martin Martin died peacefully at home on Wednesday, 12th August 2020 aged 78 after 4 years fighting illness with humour, patience and amazing courage.
An extraordinary man, musician and teacher.
He was the much loved husband of Gill, brother to Liz and father to Andrew and Rachel.
He will be greatly missed by them and their respective partners
Ceri and Lawrence,
his five grandchildren:
Ellie, Jack, Amy, Charlie and Alys,
all his family and friends.
Funeral service at Beetham Hall Crematorium to be arranged. Family flowers only but donations in his memory to Sarcoma UK would be welcomed.
Enquiries to
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors, 120 Kellet Road, Carnforth. LA5 9LS.
Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 19, 2020
