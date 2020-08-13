Home

BRIGGS Mary Clayton On 9th August peacefully in hospital, aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of the late Eric, very dear mother of Simon,
Sally-Anne and Jonathan,
mother in law of Martin and Amarni and a loving grandma of Matilda, Flora, Jasper and Indie. There will be a private family service in St. Peter's Church, Heysham followed by interment in Hale Carr Cemetery. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the British Lung Foundation or The Stroke Association c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 13, 2020
