G. Seller & Co
75 Upper Bond Street
Hinckley, Leicestershire LE10 1RH
01455 637457
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mary Downing Notice
Downing Mary Formerly of Morecambe.
Passed away peacefully on the
27th April 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack.
Much loved Mum of Angela and a loving Nana and Granny.
A private funeral service
will take place.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in memory of Mary payable to 'Dementia UK' c/o
G. Seller Independent Funeral Directors, 75 Upper Bond Street, Hinckley, Leicestershire, LE10 1RH. Tel: 01455 637457 or online at www.gseller.co.uk/obituaries
Published in The Visitor on May 13, 2020
