Downing Mary Formerly of Morecambe.
Passed away peacefully on the
27th April 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Jack.
Much loved Mum of Angela and a loving Nana and Granny.
A private funeral service
will take place.
Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in memory of Mary payable to 'Dementia UK' c/o
G. Seller Independent Funeral Directors, 75 Upper Bond Street, Hinckley, Leicestershire, LE10 1RH. Tel: 01455 637457 or online at www.gseller.co.uk/obituaries
Published in The Visitor on May 13, 2020