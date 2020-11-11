Home

Maureen Gardner Notice
GARDNER Maureen Teresa On 2nd November peacefully in
the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
aged 75 years. The beloved wife of the late Terry, very dear mother of Paul and Linda, mother in law of Heather and John, dearly loved nana of Melissa and Amy and great nana of Tommy.
There will be a private family service in St. Mary's Church on Monday, 16th November at 12.00pm followed by interment
in Torrisholme Cemetery.
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020
