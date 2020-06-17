Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Morecambe)
33 Claremont Road
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 4HL
01524 424072
Service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
10:30
Lancaster and Morecambe crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Kay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Kay

Notice Condolences

Maureen Kay Notice
Kay Maureen Aged 63 years, died peacefully at
home on Sunday 31st May 2020.
Greatly loved and devoted mum to Peter and Joanne, mother-in-law to Emma and Jon, a doting Nana
to Ben, Oli, Oscar, and another grandson due in October.
Maureen was a dear sister to
Susan, Andrew and Jillian.
Maureen will be hugely missed
by her family and friends.
During the current circumstances,
a private family service will be
held at 10.30am on Friday
19th June 2020 at Lancaster
and Morecambe crematorium.
The service will be live-streamed
for friends to watch - contact
Ascension funerals for the details.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Maureen
to Animal Care (Lancaster) c/o
Ascension Funerals, 33 Claremont
Road, Morecambe, LA4 4HL
Tel: 01524 424072
Published in The Visitor on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Morecambe)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -