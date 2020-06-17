|
Kay Maureen Aged 63 years, died peacefully at
home on Sunday 31st May 2020.
Greatly loved and devoted mum to Peter and Joanne, mother-in-law to Emma and Jon, a doting Nana
to Ben, Oli, Oscar, and another grandson due in October.
Maureen was a dear sister to
Susan, Andrew and Jillian.
Maureen will be hugely missed
by her family and friends.
During the current circumstances,
a private family service will be
held at 10.30am on Friday
19th June 2020 at Lancaster
and Morecambe crematorium.
The service will be live-streamed
for friends to watch - contact
Ascension funerals for the details.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Maureen
to Animal Care (Lancaster) c/o
Ascension Funerals, 33 Claremont
Road, Morecambe, LA4 4HL
Tel: 01524 424072
Published in The Visitor on June 17, 2020