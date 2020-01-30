|
|
|
BRYNING Maurice Frederick On Thursday 23rd January, 2020,
passed away at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Morecambe,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Marjorie, devoted dad of Louise and dear brother of Abbott,
Alan and the late Carl.
The funeral service will take place at Scotforth Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 6th February at 1.00pm followed by interment in the Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society and Defying Dementia
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 30, 2020