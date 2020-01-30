Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Bryning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Bryning

Notice Condolences

Maurice Bryning Notice
BRYNING Maurice Frederick On Thursday 23rd January, 2020,
passed away at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Morecambe,
aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband of Marjorie, devoted dad of Louise and dear brother of Abbott,
Alan and the late Carl.
The funeral service will take place at Scotforth Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 6th February at 1.00pm followed by interment in the Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society and Defying Dementia
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -