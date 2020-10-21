Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Morecambe)
33 Claremont Road
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 4HL
01524 424072
Resources
More Obituaries for Mavis Hull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mavis Hull

Notice Condolences

Mavis Hull Notice
HULL Mavis (Maisie)
(Nee Dwyer) Aged 74. Passed away on
Friday 9th October at R.L.I
Much loved Mum, Wife,
Nana, Sister, Auntie &
a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October 2020
at 9.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation
via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 33 Claremont Road, Morecambe LA4 4HL
Tel: 01524 424072
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ascension Funerals & Memorials inc Cliff Small Funeral Service (Morecambe)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -