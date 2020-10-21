|
|
|
HULL Mavis (Maisie)
(Nee Dwyer) Aged 74. Passed away on
Friday 9th October at R.L.I
Much loved Mum, Wife,
Nana, Sister, Auntie &
a good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday 22nd October 2020
at 9.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to
The British Heart Foundation
via the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 33 Claremont Road, Morecambe LA4 4HL
Tel: 01524 424072
Published in The Visitor on Oct. 21, 2020