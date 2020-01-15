|
|
|
Atkin Michael
(Mick) On 8th January,
passed peacefully at
Hillcroft Nursing Home,
Heysham, aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad, grandad,
loving brother to Trisha,
brother-in-law, father-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at
Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium on Wednesday
22nd January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to
Defying Dementia c/o
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe
LA4 6DE Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 15, 2020