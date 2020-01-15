Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Atkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Atkin

Notice Condolences

Michael Atkin Notice
Atkin Michael
(Mick) On 8th January,
passed peacefully at
Hillcroft Nursing Home,
Heysham, aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of Margaret, loving dad, grandad,
loving brother to Trisha,
brother-in-law, father-in-law,
uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at
Lancaster and Morecambe
Crematorium on Wednesday
22nd January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to
Defying Dementia c/o
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service,
5 Bare Lane, Bare, Morecambe
LA4 6DE Tel: 01524 410240
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -