Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Binks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Binks

Notice Condolences

Michael Binks Notice
Binks Michael (Mick) On 30th December, peacefully in St. John's Hospice, aged 69 years.
The beloved husband of Kath,
very dear father of Karen and Lisa, father in law of Gary and Graham, much loved grandad of Danielle, Ashlea and Michael and a loving great grandad of Scarlett.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday,
15th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -