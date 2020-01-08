|
Binks Michael (Mick) On 30th December, peacefully in St. John's Hospice, aged 69 years.
The beloved husband of Kath,
very dear father of Karen and Lisa, father in law of Gary and Graham, much loved grandad of Danielle, Ashlea and Michael and a loving great grandad of Scarlett.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday,
15th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for St. John's Hospice
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020