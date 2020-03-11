|
|
|
WALLING MICHAEL On 2nd March in The Glen
Care Home, aged 76 years.
The beloved husband of Christina, very dear father of Cyril, Stephen, Richard, Jackie and Phillip, father in law of Jill, Sharon and the late Tracy and a loving grandad. His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday,
12th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Alzheimer's Society c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 11, 2020