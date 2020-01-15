Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Morecambe
Unit 5, Westgate Shopping Centre
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 4SZ
01524 832365
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Nancy Rawlinson Notice
Rawlinson Nancy The family wishes to announce the death of Nancy Rawlinson who died peacefully at the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary on
6th January 2020, aged 79 years. The beloved wife of Phil,
much loved Mum of Garry and Tracy. Mother-In-Law of Ange. Devoted Grandma to Phillip, Luke, Hannah, Adam and Dan. Great Grandma to Kian and Noah.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday 20th January, 2020 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Any donation if desired to the British Lung Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Morecambe. 01524 832365
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 15, 2020
