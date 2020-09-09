|
|
|
GOODWIN Norma With great sadness we announce the death of Norma Goodwin, 81, resident of Westgate, Morecambe.
Loving wife to the late Brian,
much loved mother of Dawn
and grandmother of Miles.
Norma died on 24th August at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
She will be sorely missed by
family and dearest friends Cynthia and Sue.
Funeral service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium
on 16th September.
Flowers welcomed, donations can be sent
directly to St John's Hospice.
Enquiries c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Milnthorpe,
LA7 7BQ. 015395 63108.
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 9, 2020