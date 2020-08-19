|
LOVERING (Née Slater)
Norma Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 12th August at
The Glen Care Centre,
at the age of 97.
Beloved wife of the late Sidney Charles (Charlie) Lovering and mother of Gary and the late Dale.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th August at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired,
in lieu of flowers, to
The British Polio Fellowship.
Covid restrictions mean that the service will be private.
Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Services, 5 Bare Lane, Morecambe LA4 6DE
01524 410240.
Published in The Visitor on Aug. 19, 2020