Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
15:30
Lancaster and Morecambe crematorium
Jarvis On 28th June 2020 in Laurel Bank Nursing Home, Lancaster.
Norman
aged 86 years.
The beloved and cherished Husband of the late Joan Jarvis and a much loved Dad of Martin. NMRK.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium today
Tuesday 14th July at 3.30pm. (Limited to 30 people only).
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
St John's Hospice, Slyne Road, Lancaster, LA2 6ST.
Tel; 01524 382538.
Enquiries to Preston Ireland Bowker, 20b Queen Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RX, Tel; 01524 64023.
Published in The Visitor on July 15, 2020
