STALKER Norman On 25th December at home
aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of Audrey, very dear father of Stephen and Darren, father in law of Vivienne and Abigail and a loving grandad and great-grandad.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday,
21 st January at 11.30a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Salvation Army
(Morecambe Branch) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 15, 2020