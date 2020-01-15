Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Norman Stalker Notice
STALKER Norman On 25th December at home
aged 88 years.
The beloved husband of Audrey, very dear father of Stephen and Darren, father in law of Vivienne and Abigail and a loving grandad and great-grandad.
His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday,
21 st January at 11.30a.m. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for the Salvation Army
(Morecambe Branch) c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 15, 2020
