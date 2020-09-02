Home

Pat Willacy

Pat Willacy Notice
WILLACY PAT On 26th August peacefully in
St. John's Hospice aged 82 years. The beloved wife of the late George, very dear mum of Julie, John and George and a much loved Nan of Claire, Sarah, Katherine, Natalie and Jonathon. There will be a private family service at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd September. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD.
Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 2, 2020
