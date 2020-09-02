|
WILLACY PAT On 26th August peacefully in
St. John's Hospice aged 82 years. The beloved wife of the late George, very dear mum of Julie, John and George and a much loved Nan of Claire, Sarah, Katherine, Natalie and Jonathon. There will be a private family service at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Thursday, 3rd September. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD.
Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 2, 2020