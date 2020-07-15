|
|
|
BAXTER Patricia
(née Moore) On 9th July peacefully in
Hillcroft Nursing Home,
aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of
the late Edward. Very dear
mother of Jane and Steven,
mother in law of Jill and
much loved grandma of Lucy.
Her funeral service will take
place at the Lancaster &
Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday, 24th July at 9.30a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may
be sent for Cystic Fibrosis
Trust c/o Alex Willis Funeral
Home, 2 Middleton Road,
Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on July 15, 2020