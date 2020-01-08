|
|
|
Clays Patricia
(Pat)
Nee Nelson Aged 79 years, peacefully
at East Surrey Hospital
on 31st December.
Beloved wife of Ivor,
mother of Helen and Sally
and grandmother to Luke
and mother-in-law to Mark.
Funeral service to take place at
Surrey and Sussex Crematorium
at 11.45 on Thursday 16th January.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are gratefully received
for British Heart Foundation.
To make a donation and for
all enquiries please visit
www.tonksbrothers.com or
Tel 01235 539444/01865 736144.
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 8, 2020