STOCKDALE Paul On 3rd March in St. John's Hospice, aged 77 years.
The beloved husband of Linda,
very dear brother of Marcia and the late Adrian and Joyce, a much loved uncle and friend to many.
His funeral service will take place
in Church of the Ascension on
Wednesday, 18th March at
1.00pm followed by interment
in Torrisholme Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice or Marie Curie Nurses c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Mar. 11, 2020
