|
|
|
GUTHRIE Pauline On 31st December, at home,
aged 80 years. Very dear mother of Anne-Marie and Paula, mother in law of John and Jason, loving grandma of Sam, Jake, Millie, Ellie and Oliver, great-grandma of Louie
and friend to many. Her funeral service will take place at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday,
21st January at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be
sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Jan. 15, 2020