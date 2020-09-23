|
|
|
UTTLEY PAULINE On 14th September peacefully at home, aged 77 years. The beloved wife of the late Wilson, very dear mother of Christopher, Ginny, Nicola and Linda, mother in law of Marianne, Nicky and David, a much loved nan of Hetty, Ruby, Kelly, Robert, Charlotte, Jack, Jessica, Daniel and Laura and a dear great grandma. There will be a private funeral service at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Friday, 25th September at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. John's Hospice c/o
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Sept. 23, 2020