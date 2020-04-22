|
|
|
BAKER Peter On 18th April peacefully
in Dolphinlee House,
aged 81 years.
The beloved husband
of Linda and a loving
father of Claire and Ruth.
A private family funeral service
will take place at the
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday, 29th April 2020.
Linda would like to sincerely
thank all relatives and
friends for all their
support, love and kindness
shown to Peter in recent
years and to staff of
Dolphinlee House for all
their care and kindness.
Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595
Published in The Visitor on Apr. 22, 2020