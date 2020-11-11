Home

Peter Crowther Notice
CROWTHER Peter Passed away at Royal
Lancaster Infirmary on
Saturday 24th October.
Much loved son of Ken & Yvonne, special brother of Helen & Jane, uncle, great uncle, cousin
and friend of many.
Funeral service to be attended
by family and close friends.
Donations can be given to
MENCAP (Lancaster &
Morecambe Branch) via
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, 33 Claremont Road, Morecambe, LA4 4HL. Tel: 01524 424072
Published in The Visitor on Nov. 11, 2020
